In complete but unofficial returns, Nolan hung on for the win, earning 50.2 percent to 49.6 percent of votes with all 810 precincts reporting.

The 8th Congressional District race was on pace to be the most expensive in the country with more than $20 million spent.

In a district across southern Minnesota, Democratic U.S. Rep. Tm Walz collected 50.3 percent of the votes, while challenger Republican Jim Hagedorn received 59.6 percent of votes with all 697 precincts reporting.

The only House race without an incumbent running also proved to be a tight contest. Republican Jason Lewis received 47 percent of votes, Democrat Angie Craig received 45 and Independent Paula Overby collected 8 percent in the district spanning the southern Twin Cities and rural areas to the south.

Elsewhere, incumbent congressmen claimed victories: Democrat Collin Peterson in the west, Republican U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen in the western Twin Cities, Republican Tom Emmer north of the Twin Cities, Democrat Keith Ellison in the Minneapolis area and Betty McCollum in the east Twin Cities.



