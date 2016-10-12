Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton tells reporters Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, that the federal "Affordable Care Act is no longer affordable" and he is looking into what the state can do to reduce health insurance costs. (Forum News Service photo by Don Davis)

With Gov. Mark Dayton's arm around her, Valerie Castile walks across the Minnesota Capitol complex Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, after Dayton announced formation of a council to improve police-community relations. Castile's son, Philando, was shot and killed by a Twin Cities police officer. (Forum News Service photo by Don Davis)

Grand Rapids Police Chief Scott Johnson tells repoters on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, that a Minnesota council he will help lead will look into how law enforcement officers and community members can better trust each other. Gov. Mark Dayhton is in the background.(Forum News Service photo by Don Davis)

ST. PAUL -- Fatal police shootings of young black Twin Cities men Jamar Clark and Philando prompted large-scale protests that showed a deep distrust minority communities often have with police.

The shootings and reaction within the past year promoted Gov. Mark Dayton on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to establish a council meant to improve law enforcement-community relations.

With Castile's mother, Valerie, looking on, Dayton signed an executive order establishing the 32-member Law Enforcement and Community Relations Council, giving it a deadline of next February to produce recommendations that legislators could consider.

"We need to realize that for some people in some communities, there are serious issues of distrust toward law enforcement," Dayton said.

The Hennepin County judge Dayton appointed co-chairwoman of the council agreed.

"In the community I come from, there are a lot of people living in fear," said Judge Pamela Alexander, who is black.

After the Clark and Castile shootings, black community residents and others protested for days. Many said that if Clark and Castile had been white, police would not have shot them.

The shootings came at a time when police shot blacks in several places around the country.

Dayton said American society is "more violence prone than any time in my lifetime" and he set up the council deal with an aspect of that violence.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Scott Johnson, co-chairman of the council, said there is no one-size-fits-all solution.

"I believe that all policing is done at the neighborhood level," Johnson said. "What works in one neighborhood may not work in another neighborhood. Having said that, I don't think this stuff is all that complicated."

Good policing is about "building relationships to keep our neighborhoods safe," he said.

Although Johnson said his northern Minnesota region is "fairly homogenous," communities like his across Minnesota are becoming more racially diverse.

Some greater Minnesota communities have large non-white populations. Somali and Hispanic immigrants are especially common, many working in agriculture-related jobs such as meat-packing plants. Some immigrants say they gravitate to small towns because they moved to the United States from similar-sized communities; others go there because there are job openings.

The council will look at things beyond law enforcement, Alexander said, adding the rest of the justice system will be examined, too.

"I don't think we can take this up on a vacuum," she said.

Dayton said he wanted this council's focus to be on policing, but is open to other efforts to consider changes elsewhere in the judicial system. "Certainly, the judiciary is a worthy subject of another review."

State Public Safety Commissioner Ramona Dohman, in the business more than 34 years, said she hopes the council will bring together the best practices in police-community relations and offer reforms.

"Today, we start a journey," Johnson said. "There will be no end to this journey. You see, relationships have to be sustained."

Alexander added: "Justice cannot and will not prevail without the respect and trust of its citizens."

Clark was shot in Minneapolis nearly a year ago. Castile died earlier this year when shot by a St. Anthony officer, while patrolling in Falcon Heights. No charges were filed against officers involved in the Clark shooting, while prosecutors are looking over evidence in the Castile incident.

Dayton put his arm around Castile's mother as they left the announcement and walked to his office. She did not talk to reporters.

The governor credited the Castile and Clark families with inspiring him to launch the council.

A member of each family will sit on the council. Other members range from representatives of police to American Indians, politicians to minority communities.

Dayton said the council's job will be hard, and he said Johnson and Alexander drew especially tough assignments. "I had only one criteria for their selection: They have to be able to walk on water."