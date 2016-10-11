Prom assault set for jury trial at month's end

BRAINERD, Minn. — An Oct. 31 jury trial was set for the remaining defendant facing charges in an alleged rape case involving two victims the night of the 2014 Brainerd High School prom.

A hearing on Monday, Oct. 10, for 20-year-old Ryan Mark Hall of Nisswa allowed the trial in Crow Wing County District Court to stay on schedule, with no new motions presented by the attorneys.

Hall faces four felonies and a misdemeanor for accusations stemming from a party at a rented townhome in nearby Nisswa on April 26, 2014.

Court papers say there were nine high school students — four 18-year-old males, a 17-year-old male, three 17-year-old females and a fourth female whose age is unknown — at the townhome, where most, if not all, the students drank alcohol.

In the criminal complaints filed against Hall and Travis Michael Thelen, the teenagers involved provided differing views of the case, which involves two juvenile female victims. Investigators used DNA evidence, cellphone text messages, photos and video — along with witness accounts — to detail what happened during prom night two years ago. With the evidence gathered, investigators reported there was an attempt to cover up what happened that night.

A 17-year-old female victim met with Nisswa police on April 29, 2014, reporting she and possibly another female were sexually assaulted after prom at the Nisswa townhome. At that time, the victim was unsure if she wanted the matter investigated.

A 10-page criminal complaint was filed detailing corroborating and conflicting witness statements from those who were at the townhome the night of the alleged assaults.

Thelen, 20, of Nisswa, entered a plea deal last month and his sentencing is scheduled Nov. 28. Thelen entered a guilty plea to felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in one case and to gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in a second case filed against him.

Hall is charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was mentally impaired or helpless; felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was mentally impaired or helpless; gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who did not give sexual consent; felony charge of interfering with the privacy of a minor under age 18; and felony charge of using minors in sexual performance/pornographic work.

He pled not guilty to all the charges on June 1.