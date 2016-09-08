STILLWATER, Minn. — Personnel records for the Stillwater prison warden who was suspended pending a state investigation last week show two prior reprimands for inappropriate contact with female employees.

Last week, state Department of Corrections officials confirmed that Steven Hammer, who has headed the Stillwater prison since March 2015, was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal departmental investigation. Department of Corrections officials released no details of the investigation or what prompted it.

A review of his personnel file showed that months before he was transferred to Stillwater, in August 2014, Hammer was reprimanded by then-assistant commissioner John King for having a romantic relationship with an employee of the department's Rush City facility, where Hammer was warden at the time.

"This situation has resulted in considerable discussion about your ability to effectively manage the facility and the staff under your direction," King wrote, noting the situation would "create rumors, perceived preferential treatment," and erode employee confidence in Hammer.

"I know this has been a difficult time for you, and we have had several difficult conversations," King added in his reprimand letter.

Hammer was not suspended for any length of time, but was prohibited from meeting with the employee without other staff present, and instructed to make no decisions impacting her employment.

He was transferred to head the Stillwater facility seven months later.

Prior to that, on March 18, 2003, Hammer was given a one-day paid disciplinary suspension, which he used vacation time to cover, for violating the department's personal conduct and sexual harassment policies.

A letter of reprimand stated that a female corrections employee made sexual harassment allegations against Hammer at some point before she left in late 2002.

The letter said Hammer made arrangements to meet the employee at 6:30 a.m. one day on his boat because he "thought she was lonely," though it did not clarify whether the meeting took place.

Also, the letter said Hammer "sent e-mails 'kidding' about watching (the employee) on the institution's cameras, an issue you admitted you knew she was highly sensitive about.'

"Even on the date (the employee resigned), you 'joked' to another supervisor in a serious tone, 'well, maybe I am in love with her.' Your conduct, and its negative effects, was cumulative," read the letter by then-superintendent Otis Zanders.

The letter went on to note that Hammer had "been to a variety of training sessions and involved in numerous discussions of the sexual harassment policy and the need to make sure that sexual harassment of employees is not tolerated. While you may have believed your conduct to be amusing, clever, witty or simply 'friendly,' the impact was far different."

Hammer could not be reached for comment Thursday, Sept. 8.

Hammer started working for the department in 1991 as an analyst in the Shakopee facility. His first supervisory role came nine years later, as an information center supervisor in Red Wing.

He went on to become acting assistant superintendent at Red Wing — the position he held when being reprimanded in 2003 — and was later promoted to become the facility's administrative director in 2006.

He became warden of the department's Rush City facility in late 2011 before he became head of the Stillwater facility last year.

The Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater, which is actually in Bayport, houses roughly 1,600 inmates.