"In general, we were a bit warmer than normal—but two degrees above normal isn't an extremely high value. We weren't too far from average," he said. "Rain, we did rapidly turn around. In Grand Forks, we had that rather dry stretch from mid-July until the end of August. Farmers needed rain, we had the cracks in the middle of fields."

Temperature records remained unbroken and largely unthreatened this past year. The month's hottest day, 94 degrees on Sept. 12, didn't come close to a 102-degree day in September 1978, and its coldest moment, 37 degrees on Sept. 27, wasn't anywhere close to an 11-degree low recorded in 1893.

This coming week is expected to see highs in the 50s and 60s, with lows falling into the 40s. Showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, but skies begin to clear by Wednesday.

Riddle said October is likely to be an average month, historically speaking, but it's always been one to usher in colder temperatures.