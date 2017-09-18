DACA rally set for Tuesday at city hall
A rally to support people who are registered in the DACA program is set for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Grand Forks City Hall.
Mustafe Farah has organized the event "to support keeping DACA working and in place," he said in an email to the Herald.
DACA, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, refers to federal immigration policy that affects undocumented young people who came to the United States as children.
Farah, who identifies himself as an immigrant, said most people registered under DACA "are law-abiding individuals who are working day and night to sustain a good (life)" and "are not a threat to anyone."
The city hall is at 255 N. Fifth St.