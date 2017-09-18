Hockey promotion event draws excited fans at UND

Mason Brenno (right), 9, with his dad, Tyler Brenno, of Grand Forks, watch as UND hockey player Nick Jones signs a poster for them during Hockey Fan Fest on Sunday at the Ralph Engelstad Arena. The event, sponsored by the Midco Sports Network, drew more than 1,000 fans seeking a chance to meet UND hockey players and get their autographs on sport memorabilia. (Photo by Pamela Knudson/Grand Forks Herald)

