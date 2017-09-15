MacTalk: Bret Weber on 'if the sales tax fails'
Grand Forks City Councilman Bret Weber was a strong advocate for raising the mil levy one half of one mil in order to fully fund the City’s FY 2018 Personnel Budget, a motion which failed on a 6-0 vote; we’ll talk about his rationale for the increase and why he think it failed in such an overwhelming way.
Speaking of mil increases, we’ll also discuss options the Council will have if the proposed Sales Tax measure fails at the ballot box in November, here are three: