Campaign to promote Grand Forks sales tax set to begin

Members of The Chamber and Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp. met Tuesday at the Herald for an informational presentation on the proposed sales tax by City Administrator Todd Feland. Voters will head to the ballot in November to decide if the city needs the tax that would fund street construction and water projects.

A coalition that supports the sales tax plans to launch its campaign during the last week of September, said Chamber President and CEO Barry Wilfahrt. The Chamber and EDC are part of that group, which is expected to recruit local businesses to support the tax.

“We are going to work to get information out in terms of why the sales tax is important to support road and water infrastructure in our community,” he said. “It’s an information campaign as much as anything.”

The sales tax in Grand Forks, including the state’s share, is 6.75 percent. The proposed sales tax would bring that to 7.25 percent for 20 years and would raise $5 million in the first year.

The city asked voters during the general election in November to approve a 0.75 percent sales tax increase for infrastructure projects, but the vague language of how that would be used likely played a role in that vote’s failure, city officials have said.

Feland said he cannot promote the sales tax as a city administrator, but he can inform the public on why Mayor Mike Brown and others backed the move to put the vote on the ballot and the implications of voting yes or no on the tax.

“Part of our role in government is to inform,” Feland said.