City sets ballot language for Grand Forks sales tax vote

The stakes are high. City Hall is keen to increase the tax by 0.5 percent -- or a half-penny per dollar -- for an estimated $5 million in revenue in its first year, which would be used for street construction and water projects. The hike would bring the effective local tax rate, counting city and state sales taxes, from 6.75 to 7.25 percent. That funding is of increasing importance, city leaders say, as North Dakota fights through a foundering ag and energy economy, with state aid to cities like Grand Forks tapering off.

And while ballot language is important at any election, it's especially important for this one. Voters shot down a similar tax increase late last year, and city leaders have revised their pitch to voters accordingly—reining in the size and duration of the tax and making sure there's a more specific list of projects the funding can be used for.

"When (voters) go and look at that language, I think the City Council and the mayor wanted this ballot language to be about our streets and our water," City Administrator Todd Feland said. "This language reflects what we've heard from citizens in meetings and from the business community in various different ways."

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Alerus Center, where all the city's voting will take place. Absentee ballots are expected to become available on Sept. 28 in the County Auditor's office on the first floor of 151 S. Fourth St. Voters can apply for an absentee ballot ahead of time in person, on the phone at (701) 780-8200, or on the Secretary of State's website.

City Administrator Todd Feland also previewed how the city will reach voters before the election begins. The city will speak with residents at ward meetings, on social media and at "pop-up City Halls"—with a city leader, a mobile popsicle stand a perhaps a city staffer reminding them of the costs and benefits that go along with the vote.

Feland said city fees hang in the balance this November—notably water rates. While residential water rates are expected to increase by 6 percent in next year's budget, sales tax approval could bring them down to 1.5 to 2.5 percent. Over the next six years, the difference in residential water rate increases is 39 percent without the tax and roughly 15 percent with the tax.

Passing the tax could also increase the city's share of special assessments on projects around the city—though it could also increase the number of projects the city undertakes.

"We could talk about specific projects, maybe in wards, whether that's street maintenance or expansion," Feland said. "We'll explain where we're at with the water treatment plant, with the construction of it. We'll discuss potential rate impacts."

Here's a look at the ballot language:

"Shall the Home Rule Charter for the City of Grand Forks be amended to authorize the City Council to impose an additional gross retail sales tax and use tax of one-half of one percent (½ %), the proceeds of which to be dedicated to street construction, street repairs, street reconstruction, street maintenance, and associated street infrastructure, and/or the financing, acquisition, construction, improvement, expansion, renovation or replacement for water supply, water treatment, and water distribution infrastructure; establishing a tax cap of $56.25 on any taxable transaction; conforming all exemptions to comply with state law; terminating the one-half of one percent (½ %) gross retail sales tax and use tax on the 31st day of December, 2037, all as provided in the Notice and Proposal to Amend Home Rule Charter as published in the Grand Forks Herald on the 17th day of th August, 2017.

"Yes means you approve of the authority to impose an additional one-half of one percent (½ %) gross retail sales tax and use tax to terminate on the 31st day of December, 2037, establish a tax cap in the amount of $56.25 and to conform all exemptions to state law.

No means you disapprove of the authority to impose an additional one-half of one percent (½ %) gross retail sales tax and use tax to terminate on the 31st day of December, 2037, establish a tax cap in the amount of $56.25 and to conform all exemptions to state law."