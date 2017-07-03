Gallery: The Herald's best photos in June

Four years ago, Kyle Johnson suffered a very serious, on-the-job accident when the UTV he was riding in with a co-worker was hit by a train west of Grand Forks. Despite being handicapped by his injuries, he’s back on the job with the mosquito control unit of the Grand Forks Public Health Department.

Red River's Adam Van Raden tees off at the beginning of the course during the state class A boys' golf tournament at the Grand Forks Country Club near Grand Forks, on June 5, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)

From left to right, Caius Kniert, Atticus, Lincoln and Courtney look out the window as they see the neighborhood they used to live in in Grand Forks. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)

Passengers ride in historic refurbished train cars that made its way west of Grand Forks along the BNSF rail line to Devils Lake on June 6, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)

CMSgt. Tadd Goehring, Supt. of the 69th Reconnaissance Group, carries the Guidon for the Group at Tuesday's Assumption of Command ceremony at 3 Bay Hangar at Grand Forks Air Force Base. The group provides support for the Global Hawk.

Airmen at the Grand Forks Air Force Base stand at attention during Tuesday's 319th Air Base Wing Assumption of Command ceremony at the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Manvel, ND, farmer Scott Johnson scouts a field of sugarbeets, planted with wheat to protect the young plants from wind, west of Manvel Wednesday. Johnson is cautiously optimistic regarding the recent news about Mexican exports of sugar to the U.S.

Jolene Dunphy lands a punch during a workout this week at the YMCA's Rock Steady boxing program for people with Parkinson's disease. Eddie Obregon, background, works with the group.

Tori Thompson, left, and Officer Heather Hopkins try various methods to coax a young deer out of a shed outside of the Lowe's home improvement store in Grand Forks on Monday, June 12, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)

Jeremy Johnson, a football player from Bottineau, walks back to his dorm on the UND campus after football camp was cut short at Memorial Stadium Tuesday morning due to stormy weather.

Darin Sinjem preps a pressure vessel for internal coatings at Steffes, a ND manufacturer of oilfield products and contract work for agricultural companies.

A storm looms overhead as the World of Outlaw sprint cars restart after a caution flag at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks on Thursday June 15, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)

Late model driver Ricky Weiss, right, and his crew member Keith Hayman work together to store equipment away from the rain after halting the World of Outlaws feature race at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks on Thursday June 15, 2017. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)

Arbor Park proponent Mary Weaver looks on as the votes are counted in Tuesday's Arbor Park vote at the Alerus Center.

East Grand Forks' first baseman Jake Hjelle catches a fly ball at the fence against Perham in American Legion baseball Thursday at Stauss Field.

