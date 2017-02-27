Elias Dean, a Somali immigrant, is proprietor of Steer’s, a restaurant that serves his mother country’s cuisine at 2915 S. Washington St. He said the panels are a chance for the community to learn more about the New Americans -- like him -- in their midst.

“We also get a chance to hear (local residents’) perspectives and what they think of us, so at the end of the day we can come to an agreement and a common ground, so we can see … (where) we can come together as one community,” Dean said.

The events are a panel discussion followed by a question-and-answer session, said Cynthia Shabb, a member of the integration initiative and executive director of the Global Friends Coalition. panel speakers will include representatives from Lutheran Social Services, High Plains Fair Housing, the Grand Forks Police Department, and Global Friends Coalitions.

Later events are set for 7 p.m. April 10 at the Loading Dock in the UND Memorial Union; at noon May 4 at The 701, 33 S. Third St; and at noon June 17, World Refugee Day, at Town Square in downtown Grand Forks.

The meetings come at a time when both the state and the nation are grappling with refugee and immigrant issues.

At the state level, a bill that would have given communities and the governor the power to pause local and statewide refugee resettlement met fierce resistance from refugee proponents. Rep. Chris Olson, R-West Fargo and the bill’s primary sponsor, asked that the bill become a resettlement study.

At the national level, President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily blocking citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries has created significant controversy both here and abroad, with a federal judge in Seattle blocking the order, leading to a court showdown. The executive order also placed a freeze on refugee resettlement for 120 days and banned Syrian refugee resettlement indefinitely.

Shabb stressed that the meetings are part of an attempt to bridge divides and bring the community together.

“We’re trying to have a conversation with anybody who wants to have a conversation, and hopefully it is a conversation with a diverse group of participants,” she said on Friday. “Grand Forks is changing -- we’re just trying to have different perspectives about Grand Forks included in this conversation.”