Ground was broken for the project in December, despite voters shooting down a sales tax increase to pay for it just 3 weeks earlier. Now the city is switching up its tactics and asking, again, for public input.

Dr. Michael Brown, GF mayor: "I think yes, it should go up."

The mayor says the problem in November is residents not understanding the sales tax increase to pay for the new plant.

Michael Broken, GF resident: "Well I think unfortunately the public was not fully informed the first time."

Mayor Brown says, now, he's trying to be more transparent.

Mayor Brown: "We'll I think as we saw with the sales tax initiative failure, we weren't listening. So I think it’s important we do listen, we do open communication."

The city is implementing a social media strategy using Snapchat and public polls to get feedback from the community on what sort of sales tax they'd be willing to say 'yes' to. Some residents are already on board.

Joe Austin, GF resident: "Well, I’m considered pretty tight with my money, in fact so tight that I squeak when I walk. But we have to look at the big picture so if raising the sales tax is ultimately going to benefit the city in the long run, I'm all for it."

The city is waiting to hear from the public before finalizing the details of the new sales tax proposal. But they are thinking of raising it anywhere from half a penny to three quarters of a penny. They expect the tax increase to be on a ballot sometime this year.

Mayor Brown: “Our tax rate is lower than other communities around us and we could be equal to them and enjoy the benefits of that in tax increase."

The water treatment facility costs $150 million. The city still owes $75 million.