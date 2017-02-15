Delivered to an audience of hundreds at the Alerus Center, the mayor's speech covered many of the most pressing issues in the city, from opioid addiction to the city's push to shore up funding for infrastructure. He even made an apparent nod to the city's new American population—recently part of a nationwide discussion on immigration.

"Grand Forks is a place where alleys come alive, where blues roll across the Red, where fishing bobbers are frosty and where ice skaters dance in the frame of a metallic water wheel," Brown said. "We welcome new residents—all new residents—and help them chase the same dreams, pursue the same opportunities and contribute the same way we all do."

Sales tax

Perhaps the most pressing item on the city's agenda is the future of its sales tax. Voters defeated a proposed 0.75 percent increase in November with only 44 percent in favor, keeping the effective local rate at 6.75 percent, counting state sales tax.

But the mayor said that has meant the city missed out on millions in annual infrastructure funding leaders had hoped to use on roadwork and projects such as a new Interstate 29 interchange. Water rates were increased to help fund the city's new water treatment plant and Red River Valley Water Supply Project.

"This much is clear: The community needs to invest in infrastructure. The reality is, however, without a local funding source, little to nothing can actually be accomplished," Brown said Wednesday, arguing state and federal funding levels are flagging.

The mayor also appealed to residents' "fierce" sense of independence. "That's why I believe with all my heart and mind a sales tax for roads and water infrastructure needs to pass a vote of the people," he said.

The mayor also touted successes in the city, such as the Grand Sky aviation and technology park for unmanned aircraft, news of Green Pulp and biorefinery facilities on the north side of the city, updates to the North Dakota Mill and the possibility the city could become home to a $2 billion-plus fertilizer plant.

"This all brings me to housing. All the jobs from these exciting developments need a home. So if Grand Forks is going to remain 'open for business,' we'll have to do more to address our housing challenges," he said, touting "infill" development that builds on available property within the city.

That led the mayor to reference Arbor Park—which he called "Arbor Lot"—as a prime place for development. The downtown park at 15. S. Fourth St. has been the focus of debate, and its fate is expected to be decided at a public vote later this year. Voters will decide if the space will be transferred to the Grand Forks Park District or the home of a five-story condo and retail building.