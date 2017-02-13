Harvey said the topic of divorce just never came up, a sentiment with which his wife agreed.

"We never even thought about it," said Donna, 87.

The East Grand Forks couple could be in good company for keeping a marriage together. Though hard rates for divorce are prone to dispute, some studies suggest Minnesota is the 10th-lowest state in the U.S. for filing for divorce with a rate of about 9.7 percent. Married couples in Polk County also could benefit from close proximity to North Dakota, as residents of the Peace Garden State seem to have the most tranquil marriages of all. North Dakotans have ranked in some research as having the lowest likelihood of filing for divorce, at a rate of 8.1 percent.

Not exact science

UND sociology professor Daphne Pedersen, who specializes in studies of gender, family and work, said the means of computing divorce rates aren't necessarily clean-cut.

In the past, Pedersen said, divorce rates were calculated by drawing comparisons between the number of marriages and the number of divorces in a year in the same population.

"It's comparing apples and oranges in a way," she said, and the resulting percentages are often far higher than what is seen in reality.

The release of "Fast Facts" for 2015 from the North Dakota Department of Health helps demonstrate that point. For that year, the state recorded 4,671 marriages and 2,149 divorces.

At any rate, North Dakota saw a daily average of 13 marriages and six divorces.

From what Pedersen has seen, she doesn't think marriages in the state particularly stand out for their longevity.

"In terms of the nation as a whole, North Dakota looks basically the same in terms of divorce," she said. "It's not lower; it's not higher."

Education's role

On that national level, Pedersen said divorce tends to be less likely in couples with higher levels of education. She added the top reasons cited for divorce are usually financial, a factor which could be affected by education. Still, Pedersen said "almost all of it comes down to communication," a potential problem for any couple.

The Hoibergs credit their own successful marriage to their dedication to making it work.

Donna said she had accepted her husband for who he was, imperfections and all. Harvey's railroad career had moved the married pair across the country and the state in a series of relocations Donna described as the greatest challenge in their relationship.

"We've all got our faults, but you can overlook those and see the good things and count your blessings," she said.

The couple had overcome adversity before they ever reached the altar. World War II separated them for two years while Harvey fought in Germany. They communicated by letter in that time, though the loneliness still weighed heavily, especially in the European theater of war.

Harvey remembers spending one winter in an occupied castle overlooking the Rhine River. He recalls being struck with emotion when a radio performance of Jo Stafford's rendition of "I'll be Home for Christmas" was played for the American soldiers.

"I don't think there was a dry eye in the room that night," he said.

Harvey's return from the war marked a period of reacquaintance for the couple as they made up for lost time. After they'd gotten to know each other once again, they were married in a small ceremony on Dec. 7, 1946. They share the date with Pearl Harbor Day, a day Donna said they chose as a patriotic gesture.

Faith and family

More than 70 years after the wedding, Donna credited a shared faith in God as a major factor which helped connect them and carry them along their chosen path. Their family came to include four children, all adopted, and eventually a series of temporary foster children.

To mark their parents' 70th anniversary, the grown Hoiberg children gifted Donna and Harvey with a plaque. Donna said her husband had offered to buy her a bouquet of roses to celebrate Valentine's Day, though she renegotiated for an addition to her wardrobe.

"Roses are nice, but they die off in a few weeks," she said. "I asked him to take me shopping for a new top I can wear all year."

Tying the knot - far and wide

Love is in the air—and also in the county records.

Grand Forks County residents filed 484 applications for marriage licenses in 2016, said county tax assistant Renee Powell. The number of applications has dwindled somewhat over the years. Powell said the county received 524 applications in 2000.

While she couldn't speak to the exact nature of the decline, Powell suggested a reduced population at Grand Forks Air Force Base could have something to do with it.

Across the river in Polk County, romance is alive and well. Michelle Cote, the county's director of property records, said couples looking to pick up their marriage license and perform their wedding ceremony in a one-stop-shop can do just that at the Polk County office building in Crookston. The county doesn't have any weddings scheduled for Valentine's Day, a fact Cote found surprising.

"I had four on January 20, an everyday Friday," she said.

The county fielded 181 applications for marriage licenses in 2015, Cote said, and has broken 200 only three times since 2003. In 2014, the county's marriage licenses spiked to 218.