Altru clinic evacuated because of structural stability

Staffers noticed structural problems near the top of the building between 2:15 and 2:30 p.m., according to Altru Chief Financial Officer Dwight Thompson.

About 100 patients and just over 100 staff members were evacuated from the clinic at 2:35 p.m., Thompson said.

“They noticed something on the ceiling on the lower level of that main clinic, called the maintenance people and they started to work their ways up the floors and noticed some structural issues on the top, so then they needed to bring in some engineering people to evaluate the structural integrity of the building,” Thompson said.

The remainder of the campus, including the hospital and emergency room, is still open.

“We’re open for business in the hospital and all the other buildings are fine,” Thompson said.

It was unclear whether the extent of the structural concerns with the clinic will be known by the end of Thursday evening. Engineers and the Grand Forks Fire Department are examining the concerns with the building.

“We hope to know more in the early evening, and we’re standing by to notify patients that are scheduled tomorrow for that building,” Thompson said.

Fire Chief Peter O’Neil said his department responded to the scene just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

O’Neil said an engineer had been called to the scene to examine the clinic. Outside the building, firefighters could be seen carrying two-by-fours and ladders into the clinic. Some had donned hard hats.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.