The List: Lions Christmas in the Park, live nativity on tap

The final night of the Holmes United Methodist Church live nativity pageant is from 7 to 7:30 p.m. today at the Dwight and Sara Ollman’s horse arena, 221 22nd St. N.E., Reynolds, N.D., located 9 miles west and 2 miles north of Reynolds or 1 mile west of the Holmes church. Sleigh rides will be given before and after the pageant. The arena is not heated, so dress appropriately. Info: (701) 847-2720 or (218) 779-5707.

A holiday dance, featuring The Honky-Tonk Troubadours, is from 8 p.m. to midnight today in the Eagles Club in East Grand Forks. $5 cover and open to the public. Info: (218) 773-2445.

The 44th Annual Community Christmas Eve Dinner is from3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in St. Michael’s Youth Center, corner of North Fifth Street and Sixth Avenue North, Grand Forks. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and it is free and open to the public of all faiths in the surrounding area. If you need a ride inside the city limits of Grand Forks or East Grand Forks, contact St. Michael’s Church at (701) 772-2624 after 5 p.m., leave a message or email volunteerchristmas@gmail.com.

“Journey through the Stable,” a Christmas message with live animals, is at 4 and 5:30 p.m. at Thrive Community Church, 1720 S. Washington St., Grand Forks, and it is free. Info:thrivegrandforks.org.

The following holiday art workshops for kids will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in the North Dakota Museum of Art on UND’s campus: Wednesday is “Harold and the Purple Crayon,” for kids ages 4 and older, limit of 10 registrants and guardians must stay and participate. Thursday is “The Iciest, Diciest, Scariest Sled Ride Ever!” for kids age 7 and older, limit of 10 registrants. Friday is papermaking for kids 7 and older, limited to six registrants. Cost is $40 for members and $50 for nonmembers for each workshop. All materials are provided. Info: ndmoa.com.

The River Walk Arts Gallery is open from 2 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The gallery is located in the River Cinema Mall near the north entrance. Featured through Dec. 31 is the “Kittson County Skies” photo exhibit by Megan Sugden. She captures the beauty and unique rural landscapes of northwest Minnesota enhanced by the northern lights and starry skies. Info: riverwalkartists.weebly.com.

“The Home Place: Homesteading in Clearwater County” is on display in the History Center in Shevlin, Minn. Fall hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Info: (218) 785-2000.

The Veterans for Art exhibit, with artwork created by local veterans, is on display in the East Grand Forks Campbell Library, 422 Fourth St. N.W., through Dec. 31. Info: (218) 773-9121 or email ascherer@egflibrary.org.

