Helping Hands

American Crystal Sugar has awarded the Crookston Area Senior Association Golden Link Senior Center with a donation of $5,000. The donation will go toward the purchase of a new dishwasher, a needed addition to the organization.

The Grand Forks Senior Center’s Seventh Annual Silver Campaign is underway through Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. Donations can be mailed to 620 Fourth Ave. S., Grand Forks, ND 58201 or donated online at www.gfseniorcenter.org/donate. Gladys Amundson will match donations up to $25,000.

Great Plains Perishable Food Distribution trucks filled with fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, and shelf-stable items will stop in Mayville and Hatton, N.D., Wednesday.

From 10 a.m. to noon, trucks will be stopped at May-Port High School, 900 Main St. W., Mayville, N.D. From 2 to 4 p.m. trucks will be located at Hatton St. John Lutheran Church, 420 Seventh St., Hatton.