Helping Hands
Britton Transport has donated trucking services this year to haul wreaths to Mandan and Arlington, Va. The wreaths were placed on the graves of fallen soldiers at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery and Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony Dec. 17.
American Crystal Sugar has awarded the Crookston Area Senior Association Golden Link Senior Center with a donation of $5,000. The donation will go toward the purchase of a new dishwasher, a needed addition to the organization.
The Grand Forks Senior Center’s Seventh Annual Silver Campaign is underway through Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. Donations can be mailed to 620 Fourth Ave. S., Grand Forks, ND 58201 or donated online at www.gfseniorcenter.org/donate. Gladys Amundson will match donations up to $25,000.
Great Plains Perishable Food Distribution trucks filled with fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, and shelf-stable items will stop in Mayville and Hatton, N.D., Wednesday.
From 10 a.m. to noon, trucks will be stopped at May-Port High School, 900 Main St. W., Mayville, N.D. From 2 to 4 p.m. trucks will be located at Hatton St. John Lutheran Church, 420 Seventh St., Hatton.