East Grand Forks educator recognized by music magazine

Ask any of Searle’s students about her personality, and they’ll describe her as “sparkly,” “bubbly,” and approachable. Her inspiring leadership has earned her honors in School Band and Orchestra magazine’s annual “50 Directors Who Make a Difference” feature.

The magazine chooses one band or orchestra director from each state who has profoundly impacted the students he or she educates. The featured directors are nominated by current and former students, colleagues, peers, parents.

“There’s not a more deserving teacher,” said former student Jeremiah Krueger, now a junior at St. Cloud State University.

“She’s always super-fun and uplifting,” said Grace Vetter, a senior at the high school. “She’s never really crabby and she makes the class fun.”

“She helped me through some tough times going through high school, and she was always there for me,” Krueger said. He still sees her each year at the Minnesota Music Educators Association conference in the Twin Cities, and stops by Senior High during school breaks to visit her.

“She gave me a new appreciation for how I look at life,” said Ashley Normandin, another former student who attends St. Cloud State. “If I was having trouble or something, she would be the person I’d go to. She really cared. You can tell when someone is super genuine.”

Searle, who has been teaching for 18 years, spoke about what she hopes her students gain from participating in band. “I … want to instill a love of music so that when my students become parents, they encourage their own kids to join the band,” she told the magazine. “You don’t need to be a professional musician to enjoy playing throughout your lifetime.”

Normandin said though she is studying physical therapy in college, she has kept playing instruments because of Searle. She plays alto saxophone, piano and some trumpet. “I play different instruments just because she had such a strong passion for music.”

Searle inspired Krueger to study music education in college, and he hopes to also teach high school students. “Having that impact me really made me want to turn around and be that influence and that impact for other students.”