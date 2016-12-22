Ice rinks, warming houses open in time for holiday

Last week’s subzero temperatures also took a break long enough to give young and old the chance to get outdoors for some old-fashioned exercise.

Children flocked to the rinks after school to play hockey or just totter around the ice.

Mallorie Swenson, 13, and her brother, Josh, 10, were lacing up their skates Wednesday in the warming house at University Park. Mallorie said she started skating just last year, and she planned to give Josh a lesson. They joked that sometimes the hockey players hog the rink.

That wasn’t the case on Wednesday, though, when there was plenty of room for everyone.

“I feel so tall, I don’t like it,” Mallorie said as she pushed herself unsteadily up on her skates. “Are you tired?” she asked her brother, laughing as he struggled with his laces.

Mallorie said that besides eating holiday food and getting a lot of sleep over the break, she’s looking forward to coming to the rink more. “I’m really excited, because it was last year when I skated last.”

Staying safe

At the same time young ones were coming out in full force, health experts advised parents and kids to use smart caution.

Carma Hanson, coordinator of Safe Kids Grand Forks, said Thursday the city’s warming houses may help children stay out of the cold, but she still recommends ice skaters wear winter or multisport helmets to protect against concussions -- what she called the biggest injury risk from skating. Both types of helmets cost less than heavy, expensive hockey gear, she said.

“While a winter sports helmet would be encouraged, you could get by with something a little bit less expensive,” Hanson said.

She also advised children and parents to watch for signs of frostbite, which includes stiffness of the frostbitten area followed by tingling, numbness and a feeling of warmth or burning. Continued exposure to the cold can result in blistering or permanent loss of sensation. She said children have thinner skin than adults, so their extremities will suffer frostbite more quickly.

Hanson also suggested children opt for outdoor or indoor city rinks, explaining that rivers and lakes often are less safe because snow cover can act as an insulator, and the water may not be as solid.

Rink hours

Hours for Grand Forks park rinks and warming houses are as follows:

Monday through Friday: 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Noon to 8:30 p.m.

Friday through Jan. 2: Noon to 8:30 p.m.

The rinks and warming houses are located at the following spots:

Ben Franklin Park: 2121 Westward Drive.

Cox Park: 2207 S. 10th St.

Elks Park: 1002 13th Ave. South.

Exchange Club Park: 3702 Sixth Ave. North.

Jaycees Park: 4790 Technology Circle.

Kelly Park: 904 32nd Ave. South.

Lincoln Drive Park: 120 Euclid Ave.

Lions Park: 3211 17th Ave. South.

Optimist Park: 4600 Cherry St.

Riverside Park: 100 Park St.

University Park: 320 North 25th St.

For weather-related announcements and closings, call (701) 787-3499.