Base spokesman Shaun Shenk said Goldfein’s visit is one of several to other Air Force sites, including the Cavalier, N.D., station.

Don Canton, communications director for Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said a roundtable will be held Thursday morning at the Northrop Grumman building at the Grand Sky business park at the base. Attendees will include Goldfein, base officers and state legislators.

They will discuss developments in unmanned aircraft and approval for beyond line-of-sight drone operations, which Canton said Hoeven hopes to secure by the end of the year.

“The senator wants the general to see all the good things that are developing at the air base, on campus and at Grand Sky,” Canton said.

Tom Swoyer Jr., president of Grand Sky, said the company hopes Goldfein’s visit will show him opportunities for research and development, use, training and growing unmanned aircraft systems in the country.

“We have an absolutely incredible asset and resource in Grand Sky here in North Dakota, and we really want the chief of staff to understand what the park is capable of ... that really can’t be replicated anywhere else in the country,” Swoyer said.

He said that the state invested in unmanned aircraft systems during Hoeven’s stint as governor, with projects such as UND’s degree programs, North Dakota State University’s application of the technology in research, the establishment of Grand Sky and the founding of theNorthern Plains UAS Test Site.

“I, for one, believe that investment in the unmanned systems industry should be a strategic priority because we’ve got a fantastic lead so far on other parts of the country, and I think we need to maintain that lead and continue to attract companies to come to North Dakota and hire North Dakotans,” he said.