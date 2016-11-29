Man arrested after vehicle rolls, catches on fire near Kennedy Bridge
A man was taken into custody after a car he was in rolled and caught fire Tuesday night near the Kennedy Bridge in East Grand Forks.
Law enforcement responded about 8:30 p.m. to a car fire on the Minnesota side of the Kennedy Bridge. A red sedan that was eastbound on Highway 2 was upside down in the south ditch after it slid against a Red River State Recreation Area fence. A light pole was knocked over near the scene of the crash.
Officers blocked eastbound traffic on the Grand Forks side of the bridge as crews worked to put out the fire clear the scene. The bridge was reopen around 9:30 p.m.
A man involved in the one-vehicle crash was arrested, with multiple officers handcuffing and escorting him to a police car.
