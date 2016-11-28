East Grand Forks graduation rate drops below state average

Director of Teaching and Learning Suraya Driscoll presented the data Monday evening at the board's regular meeting.

The district had a graduation rate of 91.28 percent in 2014. Senior High School Principal Brian Loer attributed the decrease to small graduation class sizes, at 104 in 2015. The decrease equates to about six students, he said.

"I don't know why that year was an anomaly," he said. "Hopefully it is."

Driscoll pointed out the importance of looking at five- and six-year graduation rates, as many English Language Learner students need more than four years to graduate. In four-year graduation data, this could appear to increase the dropout rate.

She asked that the district allow teachers to spend time during the school day figuring out how to better understand such data.

"We have all this data now, but teachers don't have enough time to sit ... and say, 'Now instructionally what can I do?' " she said.

Driscoll also presented goals for reducing achievement gaps in the district by 50 percent by the end of the school year. She noted that the district's average ACT score for the 2015-16 school year increased over the previous year by 0.3 points from 19 to 19.3, which she called significant.

As part of the report from the Health and Safety Committee, Superintendent Mike Kolness discussed the possibility of putting safety cameras in the schools and on buses, which would include replacing outdated ones in the middle and high schools. He explained that the district does not currently have a way to lock down its school buildings when needed.

"Safety cameras in the buildings are a real high priority to me," Kolness said.

The board will hold its next regular meeting Dec. 12.