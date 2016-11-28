Thursday Music Club gets ready for 93rd annual Christmas performance
Mary Joyce, soprano, and member since the 1970s rehearses Monday morning with the other members of Thursday music club. The club was founded in 1898 and most members in their 60s, 70s and 80s.
Devera Warcup, left, co-director of Thursday Music Club, with Joan Karner accompanying on the piano, rehearse for the Christmas Musicale at United Lutheran Church on Monday. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)
Alto Carol Geiszler, right, the newest member, sits next to Edith Soli, who has been a member since 1958 during Monday morning's rehearsal for the 93rd annual Christmas Musicale on Sunday. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)
Ethan Custer warms up on trumpet during Monday morning's rehearsal for the Thursday Music Club. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)