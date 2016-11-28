The event, scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Eagles Club, 227 10th St. N.W., East Grand Forks, will thank the outgoing mayor for his 20 years of service, according to a news release.

There will be a brief program at 5:30 p.m., featuring Grand Forks Mayor Mike Brown, incoming East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander and John Oncken, the board chairman of The Chamber. Coffee and cookies will also be served, along with a cash bar.

Stauss has been the mayor in East Grand Forks for 20 years. He opted to forgo another run for mayor, citing health reasons.

Gander, an optometrist, will take over as mayor in January.