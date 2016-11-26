Who is 2016's Person of the Year?
The Herald wants you to submit your nomination for 2016's Person of the Year.
The person of the year can be anyone who prompted a discussion, influenced change or made a lasting impact in the Greater Grand Forks community. The recipients in 2015 were Richard and Susan Lunski of Larimore, N.D., who worked to save the injured children after a BNSF train and a school bus collided near their home.
It's up to you to interpret what it means to be influential, but you should provide the name of the person and a short description about why she or he deserves the honor.
With your input, we'll make the final selection and unveil the person on New Year's Day.
Send submissions by Dec. 16 via email to gfhcity@gfherald.com or mail to 375 Second Ave. N., Grand Forks, ND 58203.
Please include the words "Person of the Year" in the subject line of your email or on the envelope.