Who is 2016's Person of the Year?

It's up to you to interpret what it means to be influential, but you should provide the name of the person and a short description about why she or he deserves the honor.

With your input, we'll make the final selection and unveil the person on New Year's Day.

Send submissions by Dec. 16 via email to gfhcity@gfherald.com or mail to 375 Second Ave. N., Grand Forks, ND 58203.

Please include the words "Person of the Year" in the subject line of your email or on the envelope.