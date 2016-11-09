The Zone hires Conrad
The Zone, an outpatient mental health clinic of Grand Forks, has hired Danielle Conrad to its staff. She will work with adolescent and adult patients.
Sacred Heart names head softball coach
Sacred Heart Catholic School in East Grand Forks has announced the hiring of Jonathon Vonesh as the varsity head softball coach. Vonesh previously served as the the team's assistant coach for the past six years and is a former Sacred Heart teacher and current parent of Sacred Heart students. Vonesh will start in the spring.