Students spun, strutted and posed in Central's auditorium stage Monday while their teacher Stephanie Sevigny called out instructions during a rehearsal for a runway show they'll put on for the rest of the school Tuesday to show off their finished clothing designs. Afterward, the students' creations will hang on display in the school library.

They worked in four different groups to make their designs, and each one draws inspiration from a different decade of fashion—1920s, 1950s, 1960s and 2010 to the present.

"Our design is from the 1920s, and we wanted it to be something that in those times someone would wear to a speakeasy or out, because it was the time of Prohibition," said senior Hannah Freese, indicating a flapper-style dress made from magazine pages with glitter-soaked fringe trimmed into the straps hem.

"We used magazines, and we wanted that to kind of look like silk, because silk in that time was what the richer people wore when they went out for parties," she said.

Sophomore Kari Blackbird and senior Nekiah Tucker worked together on a pink glitter-encrusted skirt and top set that wouldn't look out of place on Kylie Jenner or Kim Kardashian. They made their design from soda can tabs glued to newspaper, accessorized with a matching choker and bracelet. To go along with their outfit, Blackbird and Tucker created a poster with key style icons, brands, a color palette, quotes and trends of the 2010s.

"Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak," Nekiah said, reading a quote from celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe on the poster.

The project simultaneously gives students in the class a creative outlet and an opportunity to learn about fashion history. Sevigny said she originally planned to only display the finished garments in the school library, but Freese came up with the idea to put on a runway show for the rest of the school. A former fashion merchandising teacher, an associate principal, two history teachers and a resource education teacher will form the judging panel.

Sevigny said the family and consumer science classes emphasize a wise use of resources and reducing waste, a theme that inspired the use of recyclable materials instead of textiles to make the clothes.

"Be creative, think outside the box, and not just always use the traditional materials, but try to come up with some new ideas," Sevigny said.

"Ms. Sevigny is really good about using recycled products and reusing things," Freese said. "It's really fun to turn something old into something new."