Get ready to fall back

After the time change, most people will see themselves waking up earlier than normal because of the time shift, but the body should quickly adjust, said Marsha Vistad, supervisor of Altru's Sleep Center.

"You may notice yourself going to bed a little earlier and getting up a little bit earlier," Vistad said. "But that'll transition usually within seven days, if that."

It's much more difficult to spring forward or fly from the East Coast to the West Coast because you are losing those hours of sleep or hours of the day, which makes it more difficult on the body.

With the extra hour, Vistad suggests using that extra hour to sleep.

"Most of us don't get seven to eight hours of sleep a night," she said. "When you don't, you're tired during the day, you're not as alert and you're not as high-functioning as you would be if you get the amount of sleep you should get."

Parents also should put their kids to bed early, Vistad said.

Altru's Sleep Center is marking its 30th anniversary this fall. The center has six bedrooms to conduct sleep studies for people who may suffer from a sleep disorder, which can range in severity from snoring and restlessness to sleep apnea.

Every third Thursday, the Sleep Center offers a free sleep assessment for those who are concerned with how they're sleeping. The assessment will help people identify if they may have a sleep disorder and direct them to get the help they may need.

Below are a few recommendations from Vistad to help improve your quality of sleep:

• Keep a consistent sleep schedule.

• Sleep seven to eight hours a night.

• Don't go to bed unless you're sleepy.

• If you don't fall asleep within 20 minutes, get out of bed. Don't lie there frustrated.

• Establish a relaxing bedtime ritual.

• Use bed only for sleeping and sex.

• Make the bedroom quiet and relaxing.

• Keep the room at a comfortable, cool temperature.

• Limit exposure to light in the evening.

• Don't eat a large meal before bedtime. Eat a light, healthy snack instead.

• Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy diet.

• Avoid consuming caffeine in the late afternoon or evening.

• Avoid consuming alcohol before bedtime.

• Reduce fluid intake before bedtime.