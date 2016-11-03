Since North Dakota has some of the loosest voter requirements in the state with no voter registration and someone only having to live in the state for 30 days, some are advocating for protesters who have been in North Dakota for more than a month to vote and try to influence the election.

Mark Trahant, a journalism professor at UND, has written several blog posts on the issue for his blog, Trahant Reports. On his blog, he has advocated for the protesters to influence the conversation by voting in the Morton County elections.

"The potential surge in voter registration would also promote the candidacies of the three Native Americans running statewide in North Dakota, Chase Iron Eyes, Ruth Buffalo and Marlo Hunte-Beaubrun," Trahant wrote. "Even better: The Spirit of Standing Rock could become a rallying cry that calls people across Indian Country to vote. Imagine if every community set a goal of as close to 100 percent turnout as possible."

In North Dakota, a person can vote as long as they meet several requirements: they must be a United States citizen, 18 years or older, a North Dakota resident and a resident of the precinct for at least 30 days before the election.

The voter must also provide one of four forms of identification: a driver's license, non-driver's identification card, a tribal identification card or a long-term care identification certificate.

If a person, regardless of whether they live in the state, cannot provide that form of identification, however, they have the option of completing and signing an affidavit with their name, birthdate and residential address.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger said as long as the person meets those requirements under North Dakota law, they will be able to vote.

"If they can't provide that and are willing to sign that affidavit, knowing there is a penalty if it's proven to be false, then they are eligible to vote," Jaeger said.

The voter's affidavit option was added this year during the course of a lawsuit challenging the state's voter ID laws. The state Legislature voted to eliminate affidavits in 2013, a change that was part of a lawsuit brought by several tribal members.

In September, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Hovland ordered North Dakota to offer affidavits to voters who cannot produce a valid form of ID.

The penalty for falsifying an affidavit is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $3,000 fine, Jaeger said.

Chase Iron Eyes, a member of Standing Rock Sioux tribe and a strong opponent of the pipeline project, said he's told anybody who hasn't voted in their home state to vote for him. But the Democratic nominee for North Dakota's lone congressional district said he's more concerned about other issues surrounding the pipeline.

"It's hugely important but they're out there being shot with rubber bullets and mace," Iron Eyes said. "They have more important and more pressing matters right now."

Kevin Cramer, the Republican candidate for Congress and incumbent, said the voter laws in North Dakota are loose but the same rules apply for all voters in the state.

"I think it's too loose, but it is what it is," Cramer said. "I don't have any grave concern about it. It's a law that can be applied to anybody regardless of who they would vote for."