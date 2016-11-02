UND alumni to host watch parties across country for Minnesota hockey series
The UND men's hockey team will renew its rivalry with Minnesota this weekend, and UND alumni from across the country are hosting watch parties for the big weekend series.
As of now, there are 10 different cities in nine states hosting watch parties for the games, according to the North Dakota Champions Club website.
UND and Minnesota played annually for a 65-year stretch but have gone two straight seasons without meeting.
Below are a list of the alumni chapter watch parties across the nation. Friday's game starts at 7 p.m. with the Saturday game scheduled for 8 p.m.
Friday
Grand Forks
Ground Round
2800 32nd Ave. S.
Grand Forks, N.D.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Lebowski's Bar & Grill
925 Robins Square
Robins, Iowa
Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas
Plucker's Wing Bar
1709 Cross Roads Drive
Grapevine, Texas
Hatton, N.D.
Blue Line Bar and Grill
613 Railroad Ave. E.
Hatton, N.D.
Las Vegas, Nev.
Torrey Pines Pub
6374 W. Lake Mead Boulevard
Las Vegas, Nev.
Saturday
Denver
Jackson's
1520 20th St.
Denver
Eden Prairie, Minn.
Champps
8010 Glen Lane
Eden Prairie, Minn.
Mesa, Ariz.
R. T. O'Sullivans Sports Grill
6646 E. Superstition Springs Boulevard
Mesa, Ariz.
Rapid City, S.D.
Thirsty's
819 Main St.
Rapid City, S.D.
Seattle
Sluggers
12506 N.E. 144th St.
Kirkland, Wash.