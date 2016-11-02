As of now, there are 10 different cities in nine states hosting watch parties for the games, according to the North Dakota Champions Club website.

UND and Minnesota played annually for a 65-year stretch but have gone two straight seasons without meeting.

Below are a list of the alumni chapter watch parties across the nation. Friday's game starts at 7 p.m. with the Saturday game scheduled for 8 p.m.

Friday

Grand Forks

Ground Round

2800 32nd Ave. S.

Grand Forks, N.D.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Lebowski's Bar & Grill

925 Robins Square

Robins, Iowa

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Plucker's Wing Bar

1709 Cross Roads Drive

Grapevine, Texas

Hatton, N.D.

Blue Line Bar and Grill

613 Railroad Ave. E.

Hatton, N.D.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Torrey Pines Pub

6374 W. Lake Mead Boulevard

Las Vegas, Nev.

Saturday

Denver

Jackson's

1520 20th St.

Denver

Eden Prairie, Minn.

Champps

8010 Glen Lane

Eden Prairie, Minn.

Mesa, Ariz.

R. T. O'Sullivans Sports Grill

6646 E. Superstition Springs Boulevard

Mesa, Ariz.

Rapid City, S.D.

Thirsty's

819 Main St.

Rapid City, S.D.

Seattle

Sluggers

12506 N.E. 144th St.

Kirkland, Wash.