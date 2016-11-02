Search
    UND alumni to host watch parties across country for Minnesota hockey series

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 11:42 a.m.
    UND's Carter Rowney is upended by Minnesota's Erik Haula in Sunday's NCAA West Regional hockey championship at the XCEL Energy Center in St. Paul. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

    The UND men's hockey team will renew its rivalry with Minnesota this weekend, and UND alumni from across the country are hosting watch parties for the big weekend series.

    As of now, there are 10 different cities in nine states hosting watch parties for the games, according to the North Dakota Champions Club website.

    UND and Minnesota played annually for a 65-year stretch but have gone two straight seasons without meeting.

    Below are a list of the alumni chapter watch parties across the nation. Friday's game starts at 7 p.m. with the Saturday game scheduled for 8 p.m.

    Friday

    Grand Forks

    Ground Round

    2800 32nd Ave. S.

    Grand Forks, N.D.

    Cedar Rapids, Iowa

    Lebowski's Bar & Grill

    925 Robins Square

    Robins, Iowa

    Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

    Plucker's Wing Bar

    1709 Cross Roads Drive

    Grapevine, Texas

    Hatton, N.D.

    Blue Line Bar and Grill

    613 Railroad Ave. E.

    Hatton, N.D.

    Las Vegas, Nev.

    Torrey Pines Pub

    6374 W. Lake Mead Boulevard

    Las Vegas, Nev.

    Saturday

    Denver

    Jackson's

    1520 20th St.

    Denver

    Eden Prairie, Minn.

    Champps

    8010 Glen Lane

    Eden Prairie, Minn.

    Mesa, Ariz.

    R. T. O'Sullivans Sports Grill

    6646 E. Superstition Springs Boulevard

    Mesa, Ariz.

    Rapid City, S.D.

    Thirsty's

    819 Main St.

    Rapid City, S.D.

    Seattle

    Sluggers

    12506 N.E. 144th St.

    Kirkland, Wash.

