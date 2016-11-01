Weather Forecast

    One arrested after crash sends four to the hospital, speed apparently a factor

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 6:52 a.m.
    The sedan that struck the SUV sits turn around on the one way street in Grand Forks, ND on Monday, October 31, 2016. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)1 / 2
    The empty SUV that was struck sits on the curb at the intersection of Walnut Street and 9th Avenue South in Grand Forks, ND on Monday, October 31, 2016. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)2 / 2

    GRAND FORKS - Four people are hurt and one man faces charges after a car crash.

    Police said a car driven by Elliot Blue, 19, of Grand Forks lost control and hit an empty parked car near the corner of 9th Avenue South and Walnut Street Monday night.

    Speed appears to be factor.

    Passengers in the vehicle include Angel Martinez, 19, Tristan Jerome, 20, and Joshua Cruz, 20, all of Grand Forks.

    All four were taken to Altru with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Blue faces a reckless endangerment charge, along with drug charges and no liability insurance.

