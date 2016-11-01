One arrested after crash sends four to the hospital, speed apparently a factor
GRAND FORKS - Four people are hurt and one man faces charges after a car crash.
Police said a car driven by Elliot Blue, 19, of Grand Forks lost control and hit an empty parked car near the corner of 9th Avenue South and Walnut Street Monday night.
Speed appears to be factor.
Passengers in the vehicle include Angel Martinez, 19, Tristan Jerome, 20, and Joshua Cruz, 20, all of Grand Forks.
All four were taken to Altru with non-life-threatening injuries.
Blue faces a reckless endangerment charge, along with drug charges and no liability insurance.