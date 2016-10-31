Search
    Churches embrace trunk-or-treating alternative to traditional Halloween

    By Wade Rupard Today at 8:05 p.m.
    Tray Kuntz, 11, right, and his brother Kooper, 5, pose for a photo in their Halloween costumes. Tray spent his own money on the jumbo suit "that he had to have." (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)1 / 7
    Theodore Reile, 1 1/2, gets some candy from Cara Gigstad during trunk-or-treating. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)2 / 7
    Theodore Reile surveys the trunk or treats options at Sharon Lutheran Church. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)3 / 7
    Lori Bott, left, hands some candy to Rebel Pilot Porter Schuschke, 5, as he and his mother Marnie Schuschke make their rounds at trunk or treat at Sharon Lutheran Church in Grand Forks Monday. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)4 / 7
    Dave Berger (From left), Elizabeth Kiesel, 4, Levi Wamgen, 8, Lydia Wamgen, 6, and Jen Berger pose for a portrait at trunk or treat Sharon Lutheran Church. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)5 / 7
    Rowynn Stein says "thank you" after grabbing pieces of candy during trunk or treat at Augustana Lutheran. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)6 / 7
    Milo Tomlinson, 1, was dressed as a lion for trunk or treat at Augustana Lutheran Church Monday. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)7 / 7

    While many children went door to door trick-or-treating Monday night, some went to their local church to take part in a different Halloween event.

    At least four churches in Grand Forks hosted "trunk-or-treat" events, which provides a safer alternative for kids in the area.

    Trunk-or-treat is similar to trick-or-treating and features people parking their cars in a parking lot and opening up the trunks of their cars for kids to collect candy instead of going door-to-door.

    "This congregation really has a heart for outreach by getting out into our neighborhood and being a good, safe, friendly presence for the people who live here," said the Rev. Jo Gast, pastor of Augustana Lutheran Church. "We have people here who just enjoy it and love to do it."

    Augustana was one of a number of churches in Grand Forks that hosted similar trunk-or-treat events Monday night.

    Thrive Community Church held a free event in its parking lot, which included a magic show; Hope Church hosted its Hope-a-ween event, which featured games and treats; and Sharon Lutheran Church had its own trunk-or-treat event..

    The Augustana Lutheran Church partnered with the Near North Neighborhood Association to put on its trunk or treat event Monday night.

    At that event, kids visited cars, many of which were decorated, to collect candy and have a safe trick-or-treating environment, Jo Gast said. The evening, which also included hot dogs and chips, usually draws more than 100 people each year.

    "We try to come up with opportunities to have our door open and to have that presence in the community," Gast said.

    Wade Rupard

    Wade Rupard is a reporter for The Grand Forks Herald. Rupard is a 2014 graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism and is originally from Normal, Ill. 

    wrupard@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1122
