At least four churches in Grand Forks hosted "trunk-or-treat" events, which provides a safer alternative for kids in the area.

Trunk-or-treat is similar to trick-or-treating and features people parking their cars in a parking lot and opening up the trunks of their cars for kids to collect candy instead of going door-to-door.

"This congregation really has a heart for outreach by getting out into our neighborhood and being a good, safe, friendly presence for the people who live here," said the Rev. Jo Gast, pastor of Augustana Lutheran Church. "We have people here who just enjoy it and love to do it."

Augustana was one of a number of churches in Grand Forks that hosted similar trunk-or-treat events Monday night.

Thrive Community Church held a free event in its parking lot, which included a magic show; Hope Church hosted its Hope-a-ween event, which featured games and treats; and Sharon Lutheran Church had its own trunk-or-treat event..

The Augustana Lutheran Church partnered with the Near North Neighborhood Association to put on its trunk or treat event Monday night.

At that event, kids visited cars, many of which were decorated, to collect candy and have a safe trick-or-treating environment, Jo Gast said. The evening, which also included hot dogs and chips, usually draws more than 100 people each year.

"We try to come up with opportunities to have our door open and to have that presence in the community," Gast said.