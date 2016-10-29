Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Protest camp growing as tribal chairmen condemn law enforcement aggression

    Car parts stolen from Grand Forks dealership, owners say

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:11 p.m.
    Suspects in car theft

    A Grand Forks car dealership claims someone stole more than $3,500 in car parts from it early Saturday morning.

    The owner of Carfunkel at 2315 N. Washington Ave. said a woman in a mask and a man came to the dealership around 2 a.m. Saturday. An SUV was put on blocks and had its tires, rims and cattle guard taken off, damaging large parts of the vehicle, according to reports.

    The reported thieves also tried to take off the taillight guards but weren't able to, according to the dealership.

    A report has been filed with the Grand Forks Police Department and anyone with information regarding the theft should call (701) 787-8000.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalGrand Forkscar parts
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement