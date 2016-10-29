Car parts stolen from Grand Forks dealership, owners say
A Grand Forks car dealership claims someone stole more than $3,500 in car parts from it early Saturday morning.
The owner of Carfunkel at 2315 N. Washington Ave. said a woman in a mask and a man came to the dealership around 2 a.m. Saturday. An SUV was put on blocks and had its tires, rims and cattle guard taken off, damaging large parts of the vehicle, according to reports.
The reported thieves also tried to take off the taillight guards but weren't able to, according to the dealership.
A report has been filed with the Grand Forks Police Department and anyone with information regarding the theft should call (701) 787-8000.