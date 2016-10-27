Animal watch: Protecting pets during Halloween

You don't have to dig very deep online to find dogs and cats bearing the brunt of Halloween jokes.

But, for many pets, there's nothing humorous about Halloween. The ASPCA has some tips for all pet owners to keep in mind as October 31st approaches.

Number one: stash the treats. The candy bowl is for trick-or-treaters, not Scruffy or Fluffy. Candy, especially chocolate, can be toxic for pets.

Secondly, keep decorations and wires out of reach. Pets, especially kittens, can knock these over. Lit pumpkins could easily start a fire.

Be careful with costumes. Putting a costume on a pet may cause undue stress. Only do this if you know they love it, and if their movement, ability to breathe, and see, aren't limited.

Keep pets calm and easily identifiable. All but the most social pets should be kept in a separate room away from the front door during trick-or-treating time. Make sure your pets are wearing proper identification-so that they can be found if they run away.

Finally, don't pick on your pets. Halloween should be enjoyable for everyone.