"The show has to go on," Feland said. "We're running a city here."

Feland was speaking to the city's Events Center Commission, the body that oversees Alerus Center operations. The group's Wednesday meeting was the first since Cheryl Swanson and Bob LeBarron, the executive and assistant director at the city-owned event center, were placed on up to 30 days of paid leave the previous week, Feland said.

City officials have said their absence is due to managerial and workplace environment concerns. The specific reasons for their leave are not yet clear.

One of the first items on the meeting agenda was a discussion of Swanson and LeBarron's absence. Feland usually doesn't attend the meetings, but has begun handling some of the top duties at the center while Darryl Jorgenson, a financial manager at the center, handles an increased number of duties related to day-to-day operations.

After the meeting, Feland said a Fergus Falls, Minn., law firm hired to investigate the issues behind their leave had already began conducting interviews. He said that 15 interviews, primarily with staff, had been conducted Tuesday, with the rest of the interviews potentially finishing up Wednesday.

A report on the matter is expected to come back to city leaders in coming weeks, after which time Mayor Mike Brown would be able to decide on any further disciplinary action.

Feland also said that Swanson and LeBarron's absence has nothing to do with any financial impropriety, addressing concerns reported in local media over Swanson's travel expenses.

"We need people that are in the entertainment business, the event business to get out and meet with people, get out to conferences," Feland said. "And I think when you look at the details of those travels, there was nothing out of the ordinary."

UND Athletic Director Brian Faison is a member of the Events Center Commission. Shortly after the meeting, he said he's confident the football season is moving ahead without a hiccup.

"The customers are going to get good service, the teams are going to be well taken care of, the officials are going to be well taken care of, the TV production is going to be addressed, the radio production is going to be addressed. We feel confident. We're good to go."

Julie Rygg, the commission's chairwoman echoed those sentiments, stressing that no schedule changes are expected.

"We're dealing with a difficult situation obviously, but we're just very happy that the staff has pulled together, that they're making sure that the events continue to run, they're bringing new business to the building," she said. "They're doing a great job in a time that is very difficult for everyone."