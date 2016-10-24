In a notice of appeal filed Friday, Gerald Groenewold is appealing on the grounds that U.S. District Court Judge Ralph Erickson erred in failing to find Groenewold engaged in protected speech under the First Amendment and that UND and the State Board of Higher Education did not follow the proper procedural due process before and after he was fired.

"If we didn't think that there were very good issues to address in this appeal, we wouldn't be making this appeal," said David Thompson, Groenewold's attorney.

In a ruling Sept. 22, Erickson dismissed the lawsuit, saying in part, UND and the State Board of Higher Education went through the proper procedures when Groenewold was fired by then-President Robert Kelley in May 2014. The judge also found Groenewold was not speaking as a citizen, but in his capacity as the director of the EERC, thus dismissing his claims of a First Amendment violation.

The lawsuit now will be appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Groenewold filed the lawsuit in June 2015, claiming his constitutional rights were violated when he was fired in retaliation for exercising his free-speech rights, UND and the SBHE did not follow proper procedures when terminating him and his firing was in violation of substantive due process.

Groenewold is seeking $2.9 million in damages and a year's salary, roughly $308,000, according to UND in 2014. He also was appealing his dismissal from the school.