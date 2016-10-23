While many want Wentz to have a successful career, they weren't rooting for him to have success Sunday when the former North Dakota State University quarterback played against the Vikings for the first time.

"As a player, I would like to see Wentz play well, but as a team, I want to see the Eagles lose because I'm a Vikings fan," Grand Forks resident Scott Knepper said.

In a sloppy game where the teams combined for eight turnovers, Wentz's Eagles topped the Vikings 21-10, handing Minnesota its first loss of the season.

But for many in the area, the game was special because of the matchup between Wentz and the Vikings.

The Eagles Club in East Grand Forks made an event of the afternoon, featuring a loaded hot dog bar and bloody mary and Caesar drink bar. Dozens of Vikings fans — many dressed in purple — gathered to watch the game, with all of them putting the Vikings ahead of the rookie quarterback from Bismarck.

"Obviously, we want to see the Vikings win, but we're glad to see him doing very well," Beth Melby, a Vikings fan, said.

Wentz told Fox Sports' Erin Andrews after the game that many fans in the region were "probably still torn" about whether to root for him or the Vikings.

In downtown Grand Forks, some football fans were conflicted about who to root for even as the game was playing.

"I've started following the Eagles now that Carson plays for them," Vince Bell said. "So it's not much fun to see my two favorite teams play each other."

Wentz had an off game Sunday, completing 16 of 28 passes for 138 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, but he led the Eagles to victory, improving the team's record to 4-2.

In future games, many said they will root for Wentz because of his ties to North Dakota, but many will not be in his corner when his opponent is the Vikings.

"We're hometown people and anybody from here, we hope that they do the best. We're here to support them, and that's what it's all about," Melby said before pausing. "As long as he's not playing the Vikings."