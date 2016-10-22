The document is expected to come before the Grand Forks Committee of the Whole on Monday night at 5:30 p.m. If it wins approval, it would still need to pass a vote before the City Council the following week. A green light from the council could put the park on the path for construction as soon as the spring.

The document will spell out the future for the site, setting terms on a land sale, tax breaks and the future of the public art at the 15 S. Fourth St. park, City Administrator Todd Feland said.

Feland was quick to point out those terms aren’t the ones that developers brought to the table. That proposal, which included a 10-year, 100 percent property tax break and a land purchase price of $1, had met resistance from city officials.

“There was a perception in the community that what the developer had asked for was going to be passed through by the city,” Feland said. “But I think the City Council was quite clear that there were a few things they wanted out of the agreement or they weren’t going to approve it.”

Now the terms of the deal look different. If approved, the land would be sold at $6 per square foot, which Feland said is market price. After certain public lands are sliced off the property area -- allowing for alley access and a walkway along the south area -- the final price of the land likely will exceed $70,000.

As for taxes, Feland said the forthcoming deal likely will follow the terms of an existing downtown tax-break zone. For a project like this, he said those terms allow developers to apply for a five-year property tax break from the city as well as a five-year income tax break on the property from the state.

There are a few other stipulations in the deal, Feland said. A skywalk the city might have helped pay for has been dropped from the deal, though it might figure into the project for developers at a later date. The city gets first pick of the existing items in the park that it wants to preserve, too.

The building would provide significant property tax income after incentives inspire, and could “add approximately 25 housing units without additional infrastructure expansion,” according to city documents.

“A major critique of the deal has been that we were going to give the land away, and that’s not going to happen,” said City Council member Bret Weber, whose ward includes the park. He also pointed out the city has negotiated more favorable positions on the tax breaks for the park.

He still wants to see a clear plan for the art in the park, though, and would like to see someone like Adam Kemp, a Grand Forks artist who has been fighting to preserve the art, involved in the project somehow. If Weber is convinced there’s a way to create such a plan, he said he would vote for approving the agreement.

Weber stressed he’s a supporter of parks and public art but argued development will help build a “friendlier space” along the alleyway and remaining nearby green spaces.

“While I get the magic of Arbor Park for some people, the last 12 times I visited it, it has been grossly underutilized,” he said.

There are plans to create the kind of solution Weber is looking for, Feland said. Talks are beginning with the Grand Forks Park District, Kemp and downtown businesses that could hash out a plan for art, green spaces and the downtown area, with a focus on a strip of land at Arbor Park that still will be left as a walkway to the alley and nearby pocket parks.

“We really focused our energy on what we can do in this walkway through there, but what else can we do in other green spaces downtown?” he said.

Kevin Ritterman, president of Dakota Commercial, the development company behind the Arbor Park proposal, was unable to be reached by the Herald for comment.