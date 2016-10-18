Baze was diagnosed with cervical cancer more than a decade ago at the age of 31. On stage, she recounted the story of a diagnosis and physically taxing treatment regimen that all unfolded from a routine pap smear.

"The impact that cancer has on the individual, as well as anybody who loves that person, their family members, their friends, their colleagues—this is not an individual disease," Baze said.

The cancer was caused by human papillomavirus, or HPV, an infectious disease preventable by a series of vaccinations known under the trade name of Gardasil.

Baze spoke at UND for an event hosted jointly by Altru Health System and the UND Student Health Services Clinic as part of an effort to boost awareness and immunization of HPV. The evening's program also included a screening of a documentary titled "Someone You Love: The HPV Epidemic," which follows the lives of five women, including Baze, affected by the virus and the cancers it causes. HPV is thought to be the primary cause of cervical cancer and is known to be complicit with other cancers of the genitals, as well as of the mouth and throat.

Before a panel of health professionals took the stage to answer questions about the HPV, Baze asked the audience to take measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from the complications of the infection.

"I'm asking you to jump under my umbrella and tell someone you love to go get screened, go get that vaccine," Baze said, describing the hardships the HPV-caused cervical cancer had brought to her life. "I know that I am one of the lucky ones. ... I am here today to honor our sisters who are no longer with us."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection—to the point that almost all sexually active individuals will contract it at least once.

The presence of HPV can be revealed for women with a pap smear. For men, HPV infections can go entirely undetected.

Dr. Joanne Gaul, a family medicine doctor with Altru and a member of the health care system's HPV immunization task force, said the virus is so prevalent that "every person is touched" in some way.

Most cases of HPV exhibit no symptoms of the disease, though some who contract the virus may develop genital warts. The most serious effect of HPV is its causal relationship with cancer. Though immunizations can slash the odds of contracting HPV, Gaul said the fact the virus is sexually transmitted has created a stigma around the series of three separate vaccinations used to fight it.

Rosy Dub, interim director of the UND Student Health Services Clinic, said her office has been strongly advocating for students to get vaccinated against HPV. In doing that, Dub said the clinic focuses on the cancer prevention aspect.

"I feel bad when people associate it with promoting sexual promiscuity," she said. "We're speaking with intelligent young people here who make intelligent life choices. They are our sons and daughters, or the sons and daughters of our friends, and they deserve to have the best protection."

A typical regimen of HPV vaccinations could be given to individuals 9 to 27 years of age, with the first shot administered ideally before an individual becomes sexually active. Health officials recommend both girls and boys be vaccinated against the virus.

Dub said female students might have two of the three HPV immunizations completed by the time they get to UND. Male students usually have none.

"For women, we're finishing the series," Dub said. "For the men, we're initiating the series."

HPV immunizations are not among those mandated in North Dakota's public schools. Gaul said the optional nature of the vaccine, along with the time that passes between doses, can make it difficult to complete the vaccination process. Because of that, she said a 50 percent completion rate across the state would be a "very optimistic" estimate for residents age 27 and younger.

In January, the North Dakota Department of Health awarded Altru with a $50,000 grant to boost HPV immunization rates. Gaul said the HPV task force has been using the funds to increase awareness of the virus and educate both health providers and the public alike.

Though rates are still lower than ideal, Gaul said the increasing prevalence of the vaccine has resulted in far fewer abnormal pap smears than what she used to see as recently as 10 years ago.

At the present, Gaul believes the public is at an early stage of being aware of the impact of HPV. As time goes on, she hopes the vaccine becomes as prevalent as a tetanus shot.

Despite the work left to be done, Gaul said the progress made over the last few years has been exciting to watch.

"I think this is one of those very hopeful stories of the past couple of decades as far as medicine goes," Gaul said. "We see an awful lot of this, but there's a lot we can do not just to treat it but actually prevent it—and how wonderful it is that we can help our friends, our sons and daughters, we can prevent them from ever seeing this."