Court suspends $52,000 fine in junk case

Judge Al Boucher gave Masse the reprieve Monday morning in Grand Forks Municipal Court. The court date was ordered after Masse missed an earlier deadline to clean up his junk-strewn property at 610 S. Ninth St. He had been fined $1,000 earlier this summer. He later was fined an additional $52,000, but it was deferred on two stipulations — that he clean his property within a month and keep it clean for a year.

Masse's deadline was extended to late September, but a Grand Forks Health Department employee testified Monday that significant junk remained.

The lack of progress prompted the Monday court date. Masse faced the possibility of the full $52,000 fine and a contempt of court charge. Clerk of Court Darla Feilen said last week a contempt charge could have added another $1,500 fine and 30 days in jail.

But environmental health specialist Richard Klockmann said the Health Department already had spoken to a contractor to clean the property. At a cost of more than $2,500—expected to be billed to Masse—crews are scheduled Thursday to remove items from the backyard, Klockmann said.

City Prosecutor Kristi Venhuizen argued against fining Masse $52,000, especially with crews already expected to clean the property by the end of the month. Judge Boucher agreed, ordering Masse's fine stay suspended—meaning it still could be imposed if he interferes with the cleaning process or if he doesn't keep it clean for a year.

"I hope that we don't have this problem again this spring or summer," Boucher said near the end of Masse's court appearance.

"Absolutely, sir," Masse replied.

Masse avoided further legal trouble earlier this month by paying off the remaining $800 of his $1,000 fine. He had fallen behind on payment installments and risked a separate contempt of court finding, court officials said at the time.

The fines are the result of a complaint filed by the Health Department and were levied against him for violation of the city's junk ordinance. The cleaning of the property is the result of a separate finding from the Health Department, and will meet public health standards.

Approached after the court appearance ended, Masse offered just a few words of comment before declining to speak further.

"The judge does what he has to do," Masse said.