Crash in south Grand Forks disrupts traffic
A Saturday afternoon crash near Happy Harry’s Bottle Shop in south Grand Forks disrupted traffic.
At 3:15 p.m., Grand Forks firefighters and police were at 32nd Avenue South and South 20th Street, where at least two vehicles involved in a crash were being towed away. It's unknown how the crash occurred, when it happened or if anyone was injured in the collision, though it appears to be under investigation.
Officers were directing traffic at South 23rd Street west of the crash until about 3:30 p.m., when the crash site was cleared.