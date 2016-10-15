Community News

• Three teachers will be inducted into the 2016 Grand Forks Public Schools Teachers Hall of Fame. Kathleen "Tootsie" Gasparini worked as a secondary health teacher at Valley Middle School, Red River and Central High schools 1972-2013. Gasparini was a recipient of the North Dakota Health Teacher of the Year Award and a finalist for the state Teacher of the Year Award. Rita Sanderson worked as an elementary teacher at the Roosevelt, Twining and Viking Elementary schools 1961-1996. Sanderson spent 30 years teaching at Viking Elementary School and was a candidate for North Dakota Teacher of the Year. Charles Zick was an elementary teacher and principal at Eilson, Ben Franklin, Twining, Lake Agassiz and Kelly Elementary schools 1964-2005. During his career, Zick received the Friend of Guidance and Counseling Award from the North Dakota Counseling Association.

• The North Dakota Grain Dealers Educational Foundation has announced nine scholarship winners of $750. Mackenzie Derry of Thompson, N.D., and Bethany Erickson of Roseau, Minn., received both received scholarships in Crop and Weed Sciences to North Dakota State University.

• Officer Carlos A. Caro of the UND Police Department has been named the Law Officer of the Year by Grand Forks Optimist Club. Caro was awarded with the honor at the Respect for Law Luncheon Sept 21.

• Two local heroes of Thief River Falls, Nicole Johnson and Pamela Walk, will be awarded with the Thief River Falls Area Ambulance Service Citizens Lifesaving Award. Johnson and Walk will receive the award for their actions in resuscitating an unconscious girl at a waterpark in February.

• Aaron Kennedy and Crystal Ann Swoll, both of Grand Forks, have won awards from the 2016 Governor's Photo Contest. Kennedy was the winning photographer of the adventure and recreation category, winning with "A Cat Takes Flight." Swoll won in the scenery category with "Winter in Blue."

• Felicia Znajda, a 2013 graduate of Stephen/Argyle Central High School in Minnesota, has been awarded with the $2,500 K.M. Olson Memorial Scholarship. Znajda will graduate from UND in May with a degree in criminal justice and psychology.

• Two Grand Forks Public Library employees have been recognized by the North Dakota Library Association. Aaron Stefanich received the Youth Excellence Program of the Year award. Wendy Wendt was named as one of two Librarians of the Year.

• Miss Grand Forks, Miss Empire and Miss Hollydazzle for 2017 have recently been selected. Lydia Blume was selected as Miss Grand Forks, Stephanie Davison as Miss Empire and Chyna Lynner as Miss Hollydazzle.

• The North Dakota Community Foundation presented the mayor of Thompson with a $5,000 grant to be put toward the handicap accessibility project for the community center. The award will be presented 6 p.m. Thursday at 306 Pacific Ave in Thompson, N.D.