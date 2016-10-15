Weather Forecast

    Fans in awe for UND homecoming parade

    By Jesse Trelstad Today at 12:07 p.m.
    UND cheerleaders perform for the paradegoers Saturday morning during UND’s homecoming parade in Grand Forks. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)1 / 4
    KEM Shriners drive their car Saturday down University Avenue during UND’s 100th homecoming parade. People in the front half of the car watch as a drone flies overhead. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)2 / 4
    Mike and Vanessa Sundeen watch floats go by with their children Samantha, 2, and Trey, 4, Saturday morning during the 100th annual UND homecoming parade as it drives down University Avenue in Grand Forks. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)3 / 4
    Ariyah Heard, 3, gets a high five from a UND marching band member during a break from their playing during the school’s homecoming parade Saturday in Grand Forks. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald) 4 / 4

    Jesse Trelstad
    • Jesse Trelstad (b.1987)  was born and raised in Minnesota. He has found a passion for photography and the Midwest, telling people's stories through photos. He graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with his degrees in Photojournalism and Documentary Journalism. Jesse interned for The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead in the summer of '12, and has worked on long-term documentary photography projects since '09. Jesse has received awards for his individual and group work from different organizations such as the SPJ, the MNPA, the NDPC, and NDNA. He freelanced out of college, then started working at the Daily Globe in Worthington, Minn.

      Jesse accepted a staff photographer position at the Grand Forks Herald in Grand Forks and is excited to start working with the staff and getting to know the area and its people.

      Jesse lives in the Grand Forks with his wife and dog. He loves to document what is happening around him whether it's a college game, a long-term project, or his dog playing fetch.

    jtrelstad@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1130
