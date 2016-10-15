Fans in awe for UND homecoming parade

Trelstad (b.1987) was born and raised in Minnesota. He has found a passion for photography and the Midwest, telling people's stories through photos. He graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with his degrees in Photojournalism and Documentary Journalism. Jesse interned for The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead in the summer of

and has worked on long-term documentary photography projects since '09. Jesse has received awards for his individual and group work from different organizations such as the SPJ, the MNPA, the NDPC, and NDNA. He freelanced out of college, then started working at the Daily Globe in Worthington, Minn.

Jesse accepted a staff photographer position at the Grand Forks Herald in Grand Forks and is excited to start working with the staff and getting to know the area and its people.

Jesse lives in the Grand Forks with his wife and dog. He loves to document what is happening around him whether it's a college game, a long-term project, or his dog playing fetch.