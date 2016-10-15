Fans in awe for UND homecoming parade
Mike and Vanessa Sundeen watch floats go by with their children Samantha, 2, and Trey, 4, Saturday morning during the 100th annual UND homecoming parade as it drives down University Avenue in Grand Forks.
UND cheerleaders perform for the paradegoers Saturday morning during UND's homecoming parade in Grand Forks.
Ariyah Heard, 3, gets a high five from a UND marching band member during a break from their playing during the school's homecoming parade Saturday in Grand Forks.
KEM Shriners drive their car Saturday down University Avenue during UND's 100th homecoming parade. People in the front half of the car watch as a drone flies overhead.