The vegetation at the corner of South 5th Street and Demers has been freshly cut in Grand Forks, ND on Monday, September 26, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

The Grand Forks attorney is expected to have both a downtown building and a private residence back after they were both possessed by the county earlier this month in the midst of property tax delinquency.

Roughly $20,000 in taxes and fees have since been paid on the properties, a sum that includes unpaid funds going back to 2013—much of which was overdue. Debbie Nelson, tax and finance auditor for Grand Forks County, said that means Howe is expected to have both 421 DeMers Ave. and 2309 Chestnut St. transferred back to private ownership from the county. The change, she said, is expected to take place next week following a perfunctory vote by the Grand Forks County Commission.

Howe was unable to be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

Howe's payment comes on the heels of Herald reporting on the delinquent taxes on both buildings. The attorney had tens of thousands of dollars in overdue taxes and fees plus several thousand more coming due on Oct. 17, and would have lost both buildings—which he jointly owns with his wife, Mary Seaworth—if they weren't paid in time. The deadline to beat the properties' sale at auction was Nov. 15.

The payment also comes after a failed lawsuit that Howe had filed against a Grand Forks County Health Department employee, both personally and as a representative of the organization, which came about after Howe refused to mow the berm at his downtown office, arguing some of the plants were wildflowers, and that he enjoyed the berm with longer grass.

He sought $10,000 in damages for the time he'd spent defending the berm as well as damages for injury to his reputation as a result of media reports. He also wanted a city ordinance regulating grass length declared unconstitutional for its vagueness.

Online court records list the "city and county of Grand Forks," the Health Department, and the employee as defendants.

However, the case was ultimately dismissed in mid-September for procedural reasons, including that Howe had not served the correct individuals in a complaint that sought to invalidate a law on constitutional grounds, and that he had inappropriately named the Health Department employee in the suit.

The berm itself was mowed Sept. 26, resulting in $310 in costs passed on to Howe.

Because the case was dismissed "without prejudice," Howe can bring the case again—something he has said he will do.

"I'm expecting to," he said last week.