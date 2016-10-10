I've been to a lot of weddings in my lifetime, but never to one where the groom didn't show up.

You did a masterful job Saturday when you conducted a wedding ceremony at Faith Evangelical Free Church without the groom.

It's kind of a long story, isn't it?

Betsy Fladland, who grew up in Grand Forks, was married four months ago in China, where she lives, to Yuanjun Li. Her parents, Paul and Glory Fladland, were there for the wedding in Beijing.

Then afterwards, they arranged a rerun of the wedding here. They wanted to share their joy with all of their family and friends who couldn't go to China.

The plans were made. The rooms were booked in Grand Forks. The relatives were gathering. And then, boom! Problems with his visa would not allow Yuanjun Li to enter the country.

That's when the talk started about turning lemons into lemonade. While the Chinese are not familiar with the lemonade custom, the family here in the U.S. made it work.

The church was packed. Paul Fladland escorted his daughter down the aisle. It was amusing to see one of the little flower girls run down the aisle.

When you spoke about the meaning of marriage, you said it is a solemn binding of one man and one woman for life. And on Saturday your words set the tone for the celebration of the marriage of Yuanjun and Elizabeth.

It was a beautiful service, and the groom was there through the wonders of today's electronics. Guests watched parts of the earlier wedding video from Yuanjun's hometown.

Family members and friends of the bride were everywhere. And thanks to technology, the bride carried a live picture of the groom in China around the fellowship hall during lunch in the church in Grand Forks.

Well, anyway, it was a beautiful wedding. And it is so good that today's electronics brought the groom in China to Grand Forks.

---

This week, thoughts turn to leaves and homecoming at UND. In other cities, they have curbs. Here in Grand Forks we call them berms. I like that. And I like the fact that the city will start picking leaves of summer off the berms this week.

I hope the wasps that have been hanging around all summer will go south with the birds.

Best regards, Marilyn Hagerty.

P.S. I write a letter to someone every week here in the Herald. I hope letter writing is not a dying art.