As the 2016 general election approaches, the city of East Grand Forks is reminding residents to register to vote and that absentee ballots are available.

Residents can register on the Minnesota Secretary of State website or by filling out a registration form in the city's administration office, according to a news release. Voters also can register on Election Day by bringing a proof of residence, which may include a photo ID with current name and address, a college ID accompanied by a housing registry or another registered voter who can confirm the address.

For more information about registering to vote, visit www.sos.state.mn.us/.

Absentee ballots also are available through the Polk County Government Center in Crookston. Residents can stop by Room 225 in the center at 612 N. Broadway, or call its staff to receive a ballot by mail. Absentee ballots also can be filled out online at the secretary of state website.

College students who are Minnesota residents whose permanent address is not in East Grand Forks will need to request an absentee ballot from the city or county where their permanent address is located.

Any other questions can be directed to the East Grand Forks city administration office at (218) 773-2483.