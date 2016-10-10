Panhandling ordinance heads to board today

Grand Forks leaders will consider a repeal of the city's anti-panhandling ordinance on Monday.

City documents show courts around the country have issued First Amendment rulings that could lead to "potential challenge" of the law.

Specifically, the Grand Forks ordinance forbids "begging, panhandling or soliciting" of drivers and passengers from most places near a roadway.

City Attorney Howard Swanson stated in a brief for city leaders that opinions from multiple courts — including the Washington Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit — have sided strongly enough with First Amendment rights that the city should repeal the ordinance.

"In order to avoid potential challenge to the ordinance, I recommend that it be repealed," the brief states.

The matter will be considered today before the Grand Forks Committee of the Whole, which will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 255 N. Fourth St.

The relevant portion of the law in question reads as follows:

"No person shall stand, sit or loiter in or on any roadway, highway, street, alley, intersection, driveway, shoulder or median strip for the purposes of begging, panhandling or soliciting from any occupant or operator of a motor vehicle."

The issue is one that hasn't seen a lot of attention in municipal court, said Darla Feilen, clerk of court with the Grand Forks municipal court. She said the issue hasn't appeared in court for at least a year.

City Administrator Todd Feland said he couldn't say if an edited version of the ordinance would be brought for consideration in the future.

"I would say that people have, in my time here with the city, had concerns generally around the major corridors with people who are panhandling," he said. "But of course, we have freedoms, too, and liberties."