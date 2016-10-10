Knight Challenge to return to GF

Grand Forks' most innovative and entrepreneurial minds can join in the quest for a stake of $5 million for community improvements. Last year saw more than 4,500 applications from 26 different communities, but only 37 endeavours received funding. However, that didn't stop Grand Forks from having success.

Pete Haga won $106,800 for his New Flavors Food Truck concept, which proposed to purchase a food truck that new Americans would be allowed to rent out and use to start off their businesses.

With last year's competition being so successful, many are wondering if Grand Forks can win two years in a row. If you think you might have the next great idea, apply by Nov. 3 for a chance to benefit the community.